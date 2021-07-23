An announcer at a racetrack was fired after telling anti-American anthem protesters to “choose a different country.”

An announcer who encouraged spectators and athletes kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequity to “choose a different country” will no longer be hired by an Iowa race track.

The statements were made before the races on July 15, but Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, stated its management was unaware of them until they were brought to their notice through a social media post on Thursday. The speedway stated that its officials “do not condone” the announcer’s statements and that it was an isolated incident.

The announcer told the crowd before the national anthem that he wanted to make “a social service statement,” according to a video posted on Twitter on Thursday. People who “won’t stand for our flag” or “take a knee” during the anthem were subsequently chastised.

“If you won’t do it, I’ve got four words for you: Find another country,” he said. “Get the hell out of Dodge,” says the narrator.

The speedway said in a statement that the man who made the statements was stepping in for its lead announcer and would not be hired for any future events at the track.

The statement stated, “It was not okay, and it will not happen again.” “We are excited to show our fans, drivers, and personnel that we can and will do better at Kossuth County Speedway.”

The announcer’s remarks were streamed live on FloRacing, a website that offers live streaming of racing events. In a statement released Thursday, FloRacing stated the event broadcast had been pulled because the announcer’s “opinions and language do not reflect our core values or have a place on our platform.”

The announcer continued, “for those persons, I guess the darker-toned skin hue, I’ll just say, Blacks,” the NFL is considering playing the Black national anthem before games this season.

He said, “They want a different national anthem, and the NFL is considering it.” “All I advise is turn off the TVs and let kids play in front of no one.”

The raceway refused to name the announcer or respond to a request for information about him. However, Fairmont Raceway in Fairmont, Minnesota, recognized him as a longstanding employee on its Facebook page. This is a condensed version of the information.