An Animal Shelter Hosts a Birthday Party for a 19-Year-Old Cat Who Has No Place to Call Home

After throwing a birthday celebration for a 19-year-old cat in its care, an Ohio animal shelter has touched hearts on social media.

The Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society, which runs the shelter, posted images and video footage of the event to its Facebook page on Tuesday, garnering hundreds of likes, comments, and shares.

On his birthday, the cat, Sammy, was dressed in a checkerboard collar and a sparkly cap.

Bunting and a plastic cake with a candle were placed inside his cage.

Sammy is presently available for adoption, and the shelter has stated that if he is adopted, his new owners will be required to throw another birthday party for him when he turns 20 on June 15, 2022.

“Recently, the team at Kitty City learnt that today marks senior Sammy’s 19th birthday!” the shelter noted. Of course, we gave him a birthday bash!

“Happy birthday to this lovely gentleman who would appreciate a good, quiet place in which to spend his golden years!”

Staff sing “Happy Birthday” to Sammy while he eats a dish of food, according to video provided in the post’s comment area.

The response to the celebration has been “amazing and gratifying,” according to Ray Anderson, media and community relations manager at Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society, who said that many people have called out with adoption offers, some from overseas.

“Sammy came into the shelter on June 7 under unfortunate circumstances, as his owner had to move into assisted living, where Sammy was not allowed,” he explained. However, we learned from his owner that his birthday was coming up this week, so our team naturally threw him a celebration.

“He’s a nice, loving cat that enjoys people-watching and napping.” A very easygoing, carefree guy, despite his age.

“If readers are inspired by Sammy but aren’t able to make it to Cincinnati, we encourage them to adopt a senior cat from their local shelter. Shelters nationwide are struggling with capacity right now, ours included!”

The Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society bills itself as a “no-kill animal shelter” that helps stray dogs and other animals. This is a condensed version of the information.