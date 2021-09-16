An angry Newsmax anchor cuts off a veteran who claims Trump is to blame for the Afghan mess.

After an American veteran on the network stated former President Donald Trump was partly to blame for the current situation in Afghanistan, a Newsmax anchor blew up and abruptly cut him off.

“I can guarantee you this didn’t happen under President Trump,” Newsmax presenter Grant Stinchfield said as Army veteran Joe Saboe was detailing how “multiple” administrations made mistakes during the war in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Stinchfield told Saboe, “I know there are a lot of individuals on the left who want to attempt and blame President Trump.” “He was desperate to get out of Afghanistan. He was irritated that he couldn’t go out. But he didn’t back up since he knew what was about to happen.”

Saboe, who founded Team America, a Denver-based organization dedicated to assisting Americans and Afghan allies in evacuating Kabul, rebuffed the television anchor.

“With all due respect,” Saboe responded, “veterans—I’m one, right—our friends are over there.” We’ve been following this closely for several administrations, and we know [the Trump administration’s]efforts here were rather weak, that they were attempting to limit the amount of people who would be allowed to leave, and that there were long-term coordination issues.”

Stinchfield grew obviously enraged and said, “Cut him off! Now is the time to cut him off! Now is the time to cut him off! On my show, you’re not going to blame everything on President Trump! That’s not going to happen!”

“God bless you for being a veteran,” Stinchfield added when the network removed Saboe’s video. God bless you for trying to get Americans out, but don’t come on this show and blame President Trump on the left’s talking points!”

“That isn’t going to assist anyone! From the beginning, the Biden administration messed badly! You’re aware of it! I’m aware of it! It is well known throughout the country!” The anchor has been added.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.