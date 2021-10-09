An altercation between New York traffic agents and a driver is captured on video.

A new video shows a driver and New York traffic enforcement agents arguing near the Lincoln Tunnel, with one of the agents kicking the rear of the driver’s vehicle.

The footage, which was shared on Twitter by NYC Scanner, appears to start in the middle of the altercation, with a man standing behind his car and two traffic cops standing nearby.

As the video progressed, one of the traffic officers kicked the vehicle’s back tail light, while the other looked to be striking the man near the driver’s side door.

The driver appears to be hit by one of the traffic agents in the video, after which he appears to kick the second traffic agent. As the traffic officials attempted to detain the motorist, he launched another punch at one of them, this time hitting him in the face.

The driver then re-entered his vehicle, and a third traffic officer can be seen approaching the back of the vehicle and striking the vehicle’s tail light.

The traffic officers attempt to open the driver’s door after he shuts it, but the driver is able to close it and drives away from the scene. One of the traffic agents seemed to kick the vehicle’s tail light as it drove away from the scene.

This morning, near the Lincoln Tunnel, there was a wild scene. @NYPDTransport pic.twitter.com/rAfukMXbla — New York Scanner (@NewYorkScanner) 8th of October, 2021 According to a representative for the New York Police Department, the incident occurred on Thursday about 6:30 p.m., when officers received allegations of an assault. The incident occurred near the Lincoln Tunnel, on West 40th Street and 11th Avenue, according to authorities.

When NYPD police arrived, they discovered “three on-duty Traffic Enforcement Agents” who had been assaulted by a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old man.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle, identified as a black Hyundai, was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle crash, and the agents attempted to stop the driver, according to an NYPD official.

When the agents tried to put a stop to it,