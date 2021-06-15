An alleged human smuggler transporting 12 people is arrested after a high-speed crash.

After a high-speed car chase ended in a wreck in front of a house in a McAllen residential neighborhood, an alleged human smuggler, who was transporting 12 individuals, was apprehended.

According to Fox News, the pursuit of the red SUV lasted around 40 minutes before the driver was apprehended by Texas State Troopers and Border Patrol authorities.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez, the driver was captured on charges of avoiding arrest and people smuggling. Border Patrol was notified about the vehicle’s 12 unauthorized passengers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has observed a surge in human smuggling pursuits this year, with more than 370 occurrences reported since March.

Human smugglers have continued to generate a steady stream of business despite an increase in migrants this year. Many of those crossing the border have tried it alone by jumping over the 30-foot wall.

According to the Department of Justice, a 20-year-old Austin man was detained and charged with transporting undocumented immigrants after crashing a truck carrying ten persons who had entered the country illegally.

The truck flipped over with the people inside, according to the complaint. One woman was taken to a nearby hospital’s intensive care unit with head injuries, while two males were taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Despite the hazards, many asylum seekers choose to use smugglers who have a track record of successfully transporting other unlawful immigrants across the southern border.

Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, a political science professor at George Mason University who researches human trafficking in Latin America, previously told This website, “If people know that smuggler has been extremely good and has actually helped the dreams of many people come true, then he’ll be trusted.”

Smugglers demand fees ranging from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars for Mexican nationals, $8,000 to $10,000 for Central Americans, and as much as $15,000 to more for those arriving from Brazil or Ecuador, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A CBP spokeswoman earlier commented in, “These criminal organizations do not care about the safety and well-being of the people they are smuggling; they just care about the money.” This is a condensed version of the information.