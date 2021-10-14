An abandoned hospital filled with blood samples and surgical tools is discovered by urban explorers.

Urban explorers were given a tour of an abandoned hospital that has been vacant for 20 years yet still has blood vials and surgical equipment.

As he traveled through the creepy halls of the institution, which has been steadily degrading over time, a TikToker submitted a film to his profile, @ourlostworld.

Since its release in September, the video has had over 27 million views and can be viewed here. “Abandoned hospital with everything left behind,” the caption read. He posted the entire tour on his Lost World Adventures YouTube channel, where he names himself as Austin. He captioned the video, “In this video I came back to give a thorough walk through of this insane abandoned hospital with everything left behind.”

He narrates the footage as he begins the tour, saying, “I don’t have much info about it, other than it closed in 2001.” And I’m aware that it shut down twice before finally shutting down for good. However, it was forced to close due to financial difficulties.

“Natural decay, natural decay, natural decay, natural decay, natural decay, natural decay, natural decay, natural decay, natural decay, natural decay, natural degradation There are some old files and more files in this folder. Take a look at it; everything was simply abandoned.” With wheelchairs abandoned in vacant hallways, ventilators, oxygen, and nitrous oxide equipment in the peaceful wards, it doesn’t disappoint. The rooms, which are cluttered with paperwork, are littered with hospital beds, linens, towels, scrubs, gloves, and face masks.

Patient files are still in immaculate order, and entire filing cabinets and storage rooms have been left behind. With a calendar stuck on March 2001, posters on the walls and noticeboards give a terrifying snapshot in time.

“It’s still had stuff written on it, so I think we’ve got a date.” So I guess we have a month when it closed,” someone adds in the video.

Catheter bags, tissues, heating pads, shampoo, and other tubes are among the medical supplies kept in stock closets. Needles and even syringes have been left behind.

As Austin gets a close-up of a, one of the most surprising discoveries is medicine and pharmaceuticals gathering dust on shelves.