An abandoned farmhouse built in 1890 with rotting food in the fridge is explored by a man.

A man posted unsettling photos from inside an abandoned 19th-century farmhouse, where food was still decaying in the fridge.

For the past decade, Long Island photographer Bryan Sansivero has been shooting structures slowly being reclaimed by nature.

The 36-year-old came uncovered the wreckage of a 2,160-square-foot historic home in Maryland.

The 1890 structure housed the relics of multiple generations, including a horse-drawn carriage in the barn and 1990s children’s toys strewn across the floor.

Sansivero took images of the amazing interior and posted them to his Instagram feed, the most recent of which was posted on Saturday after he investigated the building in May.

“It is highly buried, even the driveway is practically impossible to notice from the road,” he told This website, explaining how he and a companion discovered the ruin. There are various structures on the site, including a dozen or so automobiles, a barn, and a massive truck trailer, none of which are visible unless you stand directly on top of them. Because of the natural environment, it is almost completely hidden from the outside world.

“There were at least three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room, a kitchen, and smaller rooms strewn about the place. My thoughts were a little anxious as I walked about. Something didn’t feel right about it being left the way it was found. The images and faces strewn about the house gave the impression that someone was keeping an eye on you. People might describe a lot of dolls as spooky, but it’s not the type of thing that bothers me.”

According to property records, it was erected in 1890 and abandoned in the mid-2000s, according to Sansivero.

Remnants of family life were strewn about the sprawling building, with books, photos, personal possessions and furniture left behind.

“There were many many items in this house spanning generations. To me the most intimate items are always photographs. For me these bring out a sadness more than anything. There was a photograph of a headstone taken in the 1800s and then there were family pictures that looked like they were taken in the 1990s.