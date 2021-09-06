An abandoned 1878 mine shaft filled with dynamite is explored by a man.

A man living in an abandoned ghost town in California has discovered a sealed mine shaft that hasn’t been accessed since 1878, according to him.

Brent Underwood is a resident of Cerro Gordo, a silver and lead mining town that was once one of the most successful locales for the couple.

According to Underwood, the ghost town grew rapidly after it opened in 1865, with more than 4,000 miners living there. It was shuttered in 1957 and has since been abandoned, but it welcomed a new occupant, Underwood, during the pandemic.

In 2018, Underwood and Jon Bier, two entrepreneurs, paid $1.4 million for the town. The epidemic and a snowfall forced the former to stay at the site permanently after his visit in March 2020.

Underwood has been releasing multiple videos as he explores the huge mine network since unexpectedly relocating to the area from his home in Austin, Texas. There are around 30 miles of tunnels beneath the rock, with the deepest mine shafts reaching a depth of 1,100 feet.

He’s dropped to various levels with climbing equipment and a camera, but in his most recent trip, he decided to open up a sealed mine shaft.

In August, Underwood posted a video to his TikTok account, @brentwunderwood, showing a digger sifting earth to disclose the long-forgotten mine entrance.

The on-screen caption reads, “This mine hasn’t been opened in 100 years,” while he narrates the exploration, which may be seen here.

“We’re reopening a mining shaft that has been closed for over a century. This mining shaft hasn’t been visited in quite some time. As he descends further into the mine, he remarks, “There’s this hole deeper below.”

In the video, which has been seen over a million times, Underwood falls on a partially decomposed animal while joking that the mine is “full of surprises.”

"Further back in the mine, there's all kinds of ancient dynamite," he continued. I left the old dynamite there since it can be quite deadly when it crystalizes. Then I came upon this graffiti.