An 80-year-old woman was sentenced to prison for murdering her’monster’ husband while he slept.

After shooting her 50-year-old husband dead while he was sleeping, an 80-year-old Nebraska pensioner was sentenced to up to ten years in prison.

After being convicted of murdering her husband in August of last year, Lavetta Langdon was sentenced on July 12 in Red Willow County Court.

Lavetta claimed she had been abused by her husband for over 50 years, according to KNOP. The murder was captured on tape, which the judge, David Urbom, saw.

Prosecuting attorney Paul Wood, who presented medical evidence, stated that the killing had a motive and that there were factors that suggested first-degree murder.

“While she was forthcoming about the offense, it is not a rationality fair basis to settle this case,” Wood said the court, according to KNOP. This is not a legal defense, nor does it excuse or explain her behavior under Nebraska law.”

Wood, speaking for the state, suggested a sentence of 12 to 18 years in prison.

Defending attorney Brian Davis called Lavetta a “victim,” recounting his client’s abuse stories, including one in which she was forced to eat dog food in front of their four daughters.

“We don’t know if she would have been acquitted for self-defense,” Davis continued. Mrs. Langdon, like Mr. Langdon, is a victim.”

According to KNOP, Lavetta told the court that she had contacted the cops several times over the years but that they had never responded. In 1960, the couple tied the knot.

Lavetta had also divorced Langdon and relocated to Georgia, according to the court. According to rumours, she later remarried him.

Eugene Langdon, the murder victim’s brother, stood out against his brother, saying he had a dual personality.

Eugene, according to the site, said: “I was aware of my brother’s character, and he was not a pleasant individual. He had two personalities. He had a public character, and he used it to make others feel he was high, mighty, and powerful.

"When you brought him home, he was the monster you'd heard about in your closets. When you've been through years of torment, like Lavetta has, I think it's horrible for her to have to go through much more.