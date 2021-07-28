An 8-foot alligator has been spotted roaming the streets of a Louisiana neighborhood.

Residents in a Louisiana neighborhood observed a huge alligator roaming around before it was apprehended by officials.

Avarie Gravois, a resident of a community off of Grand Point Road near Maura Street in Paulina, told Fox 8 that the alligator, which he believed to be roughly eight-and-a-half feet long, was sighted earlier this week.

According to the resident, the alligator walked around the area for around 45 minutes until being taken up by personnel from the local animal control center.

A video shared with Fox 8 on Facebook by another resident showed the alligator walking across the front garden of one of the homes before sitting down on the porch on a beautiful day.

Alligators are commonly observed basking in the sun because they are cold-blooded animals, meaning their body temperature is governed by the temperature surrounding them, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries website.

There have been multiple sightings of alligators in southern U.S. states over the previous few months, since the reptiles thrive in hot weather but can go dormant in the winter when the cold slows down their metabolism.

Because of the enormous number of alligators sighted in Louisiana throughout the summer months, the state has an alligator hunting season that begins at the end of the summer.

In Louisiana, killing an alligator outside of the legal hunting season can result in a fine of $400 to $950 and up to 120 days in prison, while taking an alligator without a license can result in a fine of $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in prison.

Tony Spell, a Louisiana pastor, was charged with murdering a 6-foot alligator in June after posting a photo on Instagram of himself holding a dead gator that he had reportedly fatally shot behind his church.

“We killed this about 6-and-a-half-foot gator in the lake a few minutes ago, so we’re officially ready for baptisms tomorrow morning,” Spell stated in an Instagram video showing him clutching the reptile by the tail. “We’ll meet up by the lake.”

