An 11-year NYPD veteran is being investigated for impersonating a landlord and accepting deposits.

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer is suspected of impersonating a landlord in order to deceive potential renters.

According to the New York Daily News, Burban Pierre, an 11-year veteran of the department, orchestrated the scam over a four-month period using Craigslist. Pierre would promote his own rented basement flat on Craigslist, asking for up to $2,800 in security deposits and the first month’s rent. These people would even sign a fictitious lease.

Vivian Griffith, one of the victims, allegedly paid the officer $2,200 in advance and signed a lease in April, but became dissatisfied with the arrangement when she was unable to move in. He had told her that he owned the entire structure.

She learned about Pierre’s alleged swindle from neighbors surrounding the basement flat, which allegedly affected eight potential renters. She also learned for the first time that he was a police officer at this time.

Griffith told the New York Daily News, “I knocked on the people’s door upstairs.” “They said, ‘Pierre is the tenant who lives downstairs.’ I demonstrated the lease to them. ‘Oh, he’s good,’ they said. You’re the eighth person on the list. On this, we’ve had eight individuals come here.’ He never revealed to me that he was a cop.”

Griffith’s move-in date was originally slated for May 31. As the deadline approached, it was repeatedly postponed for different reasons, with Pierre blaming a previous renter who refused to vacate. The officer claimed to be on his way to Florida for a funeral the last time Griffith heard from him.

Pierre is currently under investigation, according to the New York Daily News. He joined the agency in 2010 and worked in two precincts in Manhattan before being transferred to Bronx Court.

Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a spokesman for the NYPD, stated, “The case is under review by the Internal Affairs Bureau.” “The officer’s present duty status has been changed.”

"I'm outraged that this is coming from an officer who is supposed to protect and serve," Griffith continued. "It's incredible that a cop would go to such extent to take.