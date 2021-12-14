Amy Coney Barrett’s Roe v. Wade Remarks About Adoption Are Wrong.

Women may always put their babies up for adoption, thus abortions aren’t essential. During oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization earlier this month, Justice Amy Coney Barrett appeared to be making this argument.

The conservative justices on the Supreme Court indicated that they were leaning toward preserving Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in that case, putting Roe v. Wade—the landmark decision that established the constitutional right to abortion—in jeopardy.

Barrett, who was appointed to the Supreme Court last year by former President Donald Trump, reminded out that all 50 states have safe haven statutes that allow a woman to place an infant for adoption shortly after giving birth.

“Both Roe and Casey emphasize the burdens of parenting, and while you and many of your amici focus on the ways in which forced parenting, forced motherhood, would obstruct women’s access to the workplace and equal opportunities, it’s also focused on the consequences of parenting and the obligations of motherhood that flow from pregnancy,” Barrett, who has two adopted children, said. “Why aren’t the safe haven laws in place to deal with that?” Barrett’s reasoning, experts and scholars told The Washington Newsday, ignores the cost of forcing a woman to carry a pregnancy to term and minimizes the impact of placing a baby for adoption on birth parents and children.

“The argument that a pregnant woman has no visible burden and no infringement of her fundamental rights because she can put her kid up for adoption is ludicrous,” Lynn Paltrow, the founder of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, told The Washington Newsday.

Women are forced to “give up her right to bodily integrity, her right to medical privacy, to medical decision-making, and her freedom to make decisions about the size and timing of her family” when abortion access is restricted.

The Adoption Consultancy’s executive director, Nicole Witt, says it’s a “common misperception” that a woman experiencing a crisis pregnancy must choose between abortion and adoption. However, she told The Washington Newsday that people who seek to end a pregnancy and those who choose adoption face “quite distinct challenges.”

Because the risk of continuing to exist, some people may choose to undergo an abortion. This is a condensed version of the information.