Amy Coney Barrett is concerned that the Supreme Court may become increasingly partisan.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the United States Supreme Court has expressed concern that the public’s perception of the high court is becoming increasingly political.

Barrett made the remarks during a lecture presented by the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center on Sunday. Barrett’s confirmation to the seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death clinched conservative dominance of the court during the dying days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Mitch McConnell, the center’s founder and Senate GOP leader, introduced her. McConnell was instrumental in Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. According to the Associated Press, Barrett expressed her desire for people to see the Supreme Court as a nonpartisan institution in her speech.

Since judges are individuals, too, she said, justices must be “very cautious” to avoid allowing personal biases to intrude into their decisions.

Barrett said that “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties,” and that the media’s reporting of views fails to represent the deliberate process that goes into making rulings.

“To argue the court’s rationale is incorrect is not the same as saying the court is acting partisan,” Barrett continued. “I believe we should assess the court’s actions on its own terms.”

Barrett’s comments come after the Supreme Court provoked outrage by declining to stop a Texas law prohibiting most abortions from taking effect earlier this month.

Students questioned Barrett about that judgment, as well as another recent judgement directing the Biden administration to resume former President Donald Trump’s “stay in Mexico” immigration policy.

Barrett told the Associated Press that commenting on specific situations would be “inappropriate.”

Outside the Seelbach Hotel in Louisville, where the private event was place, a handful of pro-abortion activists protested.

Barrett, a devout Catholic and the court’s first mother of school-age children, also discussed juggling her high-profile position with her personal life.

“I have a valuable profession, but I am no more valuable than everybody else in the grocery store checkout line,” she explained.

Barrett was approved to the Supreme Court by the Senate with a 52-48 majority in October of last year, barely over a month after liberal Ginsburg died at the age of 87.

