Amputee Shows Off Her ‘Gruesome’ Make-Up for Casualty Training

An amputee has detailed the “gruesome” make-up she uses for mass casualty training, which gives first responders realistic scenarios.

Kate Marie posted a video to her TikTok page, where she chronicles her daily life as an EMT, presumably with the fire department.

Marie, a single mother, posted the video to YouTube last month, and it has now received over 2.5 million views.

In the on-screen caption, she said, “Make-up for mass casualty training.”

“WARNING,” Marie added. To some, this may appear nasty, but it is MAKEUP for military and first responder training.”

Her right leg, which was amputated below the knee, is covered in a pink, sticky substance that has been painted over with shades of crimson, which is considered to be SFX make-up.

Marie’s garments have been torn, and prosthetics that resemble burnt flesh and muscle have been applied to her leg, giving the impression that she has recently suffered a major injury.

Other clips from the training session were shown in the preceding film, with fellow amputees going through the same process on their various limbs in preparation for the “mass casualty scenario,” as Marie termed it.

“All persons who lose their limb were either involved in a shark attack or served in the military,” Marie stated, elaborating on the participants.

@adaptivekate

WARNING To some, this may appear nasty, but it is MAKEUP for military and first responder training. #training #MAKEYOURMOVE #fyp #makeup

Deep Chills – Run Free (ft. IVIE)

Many individuals praised Marie’s assistance in the comments section of the videos.

“It’s incredible how you turn your experience into something great to benefit others,” Jessica Hensley remarked.

Oralie & Undine wrote: “The make-up and realistic injury”wounds” look bloody fantastic!”

While Amanda said: “Wow!! What a value you are to those in uniform.”

“Thank you for the services you provide and all of the people you’ve helped,” Emsy wrote.

@adaptivekate

Another mass casualty sim. Doing another sim Tuesday— comment what you would like to see #makeup Destinationdepop￼#fyp

♬ Solo – Clean Bandit,Demi Lovato

In separate videos, Marie claims she lost her healthy leg in 2010, when she was 16, due to Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Marie has documented her journey overcoming the extraordinary obstacles in her life, saying: “This. This is a brief summary.