Among those targeted in a suspected Chinese hack are Verizon and a Southern California water supplier.

According to the Associated Press, Verizon and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California were two high-value targets of a suspected Chinese-backed breach that was initially brought to the public’s attention in April.

Many companies and agencies utilize secure networking equipment to offer secure remote access to their networks, and these were the targets of the cyberattacks. The Chinese government was suspected of being behind the hacking, but the Chinese government has denied any involvement.

Verizon Wireless, which has over 120 million consumers, said a Pulse-related breach was discovered in one of its labs. Verizon stated that no data or customer information had been accessed or stolen as a result of the incident.

“We are aware that bad actors attempt to compromise our systems,” said Rich Young, a spokesman for Verizon. “As a result, internet service providers, private companies, and individuals must be watchful in this space.”

Following an alarm given in April, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the country’s largest water agency, reported finding a compromised device. The MWD serves 19 million people and operates some of the world’s largest treatment plants.

The device was taken out of operation right once, and spokeswoman Rebecca Kimitch claimed there was “no known data exfiltration” and no affected systems or processes.

The country’s largest subway system, New York City’s, was apparently hacked, according to the Associated Press earlier this month.

According to security researchers, the Pulse Secure breach also targeted dozens of other high-value businesses that have yet to be revealed.

It’s unclear what, if any, sensitive information was accessed. Some of the targets said they did not see any evidence of data being stolen. That uncertainty is common in cyberespionage and it can take months to determine data loss, if it is ever discovered. Ivanti, the Utah-based owner of Pulse Connect Secure, declined to comment on which customers were affected.

But even if sensitive information wasn’t compromised, experts say it is worrisome that hackers managed to gain footholds in networks of critical organizations whose secrets could be of interest to China for commercial and national security reasons.

"The threat actors were able to get access.