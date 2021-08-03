Amid the Western Drought, the US is rounding up nearly 18,000 wild horses, more than double the total for 2020.

Due to the catastrophic drought gripping the United States’ West, property managers in Nevada, Oregon, and Colorado have begun operations to catch about half as many wild horses as initially intended.

This year, the agency has already rounded up 1,200 animals out of a total of 12,000 that were supposed to be rounded up. A new push would raise the total number of people to almost 18,000 in ten Western states ranging from Montana to California.

During a drought, ranchers have already offered to restrict and rotate grazing on federal lands, according to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The harsh weather, according to Kaitlynn Glover, the association’s executive director of resources, was “more ubiquitous and spectacular than we have seen in years.”

In an email to the Associated Press, she said, “These removals are vital for the horses as well as the health of the rangelands.” “Even when resources are sufficient, these overpopulated herds cause significant landscape damage.”

The emergency roundups, which began Sunday in Oregon and Monday in Nevada, are focusing on areas where the herds’ “chronic overcrowding” has “extended the limited food and water to its limits,” according to the Bureau of Land Management.

“As one of the organizations responsible with protecting and managing America’s wild horses and burros, the BLM is prepared to take immediate action where we can to save the lives of these valued animals,” said Nada Wolff Culver, deputy director for policy and programs at the bureau.

She said in announcing the effort Monday that the agency is committed to “continuing our efforts to reduce overpopulation across the West and achieve healthy, sustainable herd sizes that are more capable of withstanding severe conditions, including prolonged drought, which is becoming more common due to climate change.”

Ranchers who don’t want the mustangs competing with their livestock for scarce pasture and water, according to horse supporters, are driving the emergency roundups that will continue until September.

One advocate expressed her disappointment that the Biden administration is following in the footsteps of former President Donald Trump and past administrations in prioritizing the removal of federally protected horses but leaving cattle and sheep to graze on the same area.

