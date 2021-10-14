Amid the Irving ban, Marjorie Taylor Greene said the NBA is being “fascist” by allowing Magic Johnson to play with HIV.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a Republican, slammed the decision to keep Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving out of the lineup pending his COVID immunization status on Thursday.

Greene posted on Twitter, “The fascist NBA won’t allow Kyrie Irving play because he refused a vaccine.” “However, Magic Johnson was still allowed to play with HIV.” Irving was barred from playing with the Nets earlier this week after refusing to take a COVID vaccine, which is required by New York City in order to fully participate in the regular season.

Greene was asked for more remarks by Washington Newsday, but did not respond in time for publication.

Greene’s words on Thursday drew varied reactions on social media, with some questioning her understanding of HIV transmission and others applauding her position on the ban.

One user responded, “HIV is not carried by respiratory droplets,” while Republican Congress candidate for Florida, Lavern Spicer, said that the NBA is only concerned with the vaccine.

That is exactly what I stated! They don’t seem to care about anything except this photo, and we’re not sure why… Lavern Spicer (@lavern spicer) (@lavern spicer) (@lavern spicer) (@lavern_ 14th of October, 2021 “It’s hardly rocket science that Covid is airborne and has killed 700,000 people in the United States alone. HIV is spread through unprotected sex and the use of IV drugs “On Twitter, someone else expressed their thoughts.

The New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors had until September 13 to get at least one dosage of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or a single Johnson & Johnson shot. Warriors players have till October 13 to get fully immunized against the illness.

Members of those marketplaces were forced to follow the public rules passed in New York and San Francisco, which prohibit unvaccinated people from accessing indoor venues, including practice facilities.

Greene has long been a vocal opponent of the COVID vaccine. Prior to President Joe Biden’s issuance of an executive order forcing federal employees to get vaccinated, she declared her strong opposition to the vaccinations in September.

Greene remarked on Twitter at the time, “We don’t take orders from fascists in my office.” “Do you recall the Nuremberg Code, Joe?” In September, Greene told The Washington Newsday that she knows a lot of people, including her Jewish friends. This is a condensed version of the information.