Amid the Delta Surge, Louisiana became the first state to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reinstated the statewide mask requirement on Monday, becoming it the first state to do so in the wake of an increase of COVID-19 Delta cases.

According to the governor’s office, the rule applies to all Louisiana residents over the age of 5, regardless of immunization status. Indoors, masks are needed throughout the state.

“I am reinstating Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate inside, including in schools, after evaluating fresh data from the CDC, interacting with public health experts, and hearing from hospital leadership and the business community,” Edwards stated in a news release.

The new masking restrictions take effect immediately and are “driven largely by Louisiana’s low vaccination rate and the development of the highly transmissible Delta variant.” The decree is in effect until at least September 1, and it could be extended if the state’s situation worsens.

