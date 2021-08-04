Amid criticism of Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban, he loses ground among Democratic challengers.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida could face a tough reelection battle, according to a new survey that shows two Democratic candidates have reduced the governor’s double-digit lead he enjoyed just months ago.

According to a poll conducted by St. Pete’s Polls on Monday and Tuesday, both Nikki Fried, the sole statewide-elected democrat, and former Governor Charlie Crist were tied with DeSantis. The governor of Florida has been chastised for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his recent prohibition on mask mandates in schools, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice.

When the new school year begins, 62 percent of the 3,952 individuals polled believe that children should wear masks in school. Nearly 84 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of Independents agreed with this. Republicans were the least inclined to support masks in schools, with only 38% believing that youngsters should wear masks this fall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) initially stated that vaccinated kids and staff did not need to wear masks in school, but has now amended its advice to recommend universal face coverings regardless of vaccination status. The updated warning was issued in response to an increase in the number of cases and the spread of the Delta variation, which has been demonstrated to be more transmissible than other variants.

DeSantis resisted requests for everyone to wear a mask, claiming that it would carry the message that vaccines are useless, undermining attempts to urge people to be vaccinated. The governor already had the authority to override local regulations, and on Friday he made it illegal for local school districts to require kids to wear masks.

“The federal government has no jurisdiction to tell parents that their children must wear a mask all day, every day in order to attend school in person,” DeSantis stated. “Many Florida pupils have suffered as a result of forced masking regulations, and it is prudent to maintain parents’ ability to decide whether or not their children should wear masks.”

Fried agreed with DeSantis that a statewide mask rule is unnecessary, but he suggested that DeSantis let local governments and school boards to impose their own limits on CNN’s New Day on Monday. She went on to say that DeSantis has “handicapped” local governments. This is a condensed version of the information.