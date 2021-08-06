Amid close polling, the RNC has asked the California GOP not to endorse Newsom’s recall candidate.

Members of the Republican National Convention urged California Republicans not to endorse a candidate in the impending recall election for Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, instead allowing voters to choose their preferred candidate.

RNC members Harmeet Dhillon and Shawn Steel issued an email to RNC delegates, which was acquired by the Associated Press, urging them not to endorse a candidate because recent polls showed a close race.

“We cannot afford to discourage voters who are passionate about a certain candidate but may not vote because their preferred candidate did not obtain the endorsement,” they wrote on Friday.

“Any of our GOP candidates would be superior than Gavin Newsom,” the email continued. We believe that voters should choose his successor, which would assure not just a bigger turnout of recall supporters but also provide Newsom’s successor the best chance of reelection in 2022.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The California Republican Party has been debating whether or not to endorse a single candidate from a crowded field that includes conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and former Olympian and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner.

Dhillon and Steel’s announcement is a 180-degree shift from their previous support for a party bylaw reform that paved the way for a prospective endorsement. The bylaw change was proposed months before anybody knew how many Republicans would qualify for the ballot, they stated in the email.

The party was preparing for a tense endorsement meeting on Saturday. Elder, Faulconer, state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, and former congressman Doug Ose are the four candidates who have qualified for consideration.

On the Sept. 14 ballot, there will be 46 replacement candidates, including 24 Republicans.

Cox, a conservative, had previously accused party insiders of attempting to sway the endorsement to Faulconer, a moderate. In response to what he saw as a corrupt process, Cox said that he would not seek the endorsement.

Cox praised Dhillon and Steel for their reversal, noting that the endorsement threatened to divide Republicans while driving away independents and other potential recall backers at a time when they are needed most.

“A Republican support would simply send the impression that we agree with them in some way. This is a condensed version of the information.