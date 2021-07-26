Amid backlash, Gabbie Hanna reveals that police visited her home for a wellness check.

On Sunday, Gabbie Hanna posted on Twitter that police officers had come to her house for a welfare check.

After receiving outrage for her YouTube series, The Gabbie Show, in which she aired her feuds with a slew of other YouTubers, the social media star announced on Tuesday that she was going “offline totally.”

However, Hanna returned on Sunday to post a selfie in which she gave the thumbs up while explaining that she had been visited by police officers.

“I answered the door stoned, coated in paint, and wearing only my panties and a ‘make sure your pals are okay’ t shirt since the cops came for a wellness check,” she wrote. I’m surprised they didn’t take me away.”

While Hanna didn’t say what triggered the visit, supporters noted in the comments section of her tweet that she had previously expressed worries over a post on her Patreon subscription site.

Gabbie Hanna’s representative has been approached for comment by this publication.

Hanna’s tweet came just days after she posted a new YouTube music video of herself singing in the shower, along with the comment, “From here on out, I’m offline fully.”

She performed an a capella version of “Sorry… I’m Late” in her video, an expletive-laced piece in which she sings of having done “so much s*** that it’s humiliating.”

Hanna addressed why she had taken a two-week sabbatical from her platform in the caption at the time, as well as the hardships of living with ADHD.

I was stoned, coated in paint, and wearing only my underpants and a “make sure your buddies are okay” t shirt when the cops arrived for a wellness check. I’m surprised they didn’t take me away. pic.twitter.com/txIW9Lnlwg

— @GabbieHanna (common denominator) 26th of July, 2021

She added, “I felt my mental health was being jeopardized, so I took a step back to be a person, touch some grass, pet my cats, see my friends, make some music… paint, basically.” “I knew it would be difficult going in, but I wasn’t up to the task in the manner I believed I was.”

Responding to the outrage that had erupted as a result of her. This is a condensed version of the information.