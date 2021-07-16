Amid an increase in the Delta Variant, the city of New York says it has no plans to reinstate mask requirements ‘for the time being.’

According to the city’s health commissioner, Dave Chokshi, there are currently no plans to restore mask restrictions in New York City.

Chokshi said municipal officials will continue to monitor statistics surrounding the Delta variety of COVID-19, which is driving increased case numbers across the country, on CNN’s New Day show on Friday.

“What we do know is that being completely vaccinated provides excellent protection against extremely severe illness,” Chokshi said. “However, in other cases, including as Los Angeles, which is experiencing a surge right now, those mask restrictions will be reinstated only to protect those who are unvaccinated.”

Starting this weekend, Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populated county, will reintroduce indoor mask regulations in public settings. Regardless of vaccination status, the directive will need masks indoors.

According to officials, the county recorded more than 1,500 new cases of the virus on Thursday, the greatest number of new cases since mid-March. The current positive rate is 3.7 percent. The positive rate was about 0.5 percent on June 15, the day the county reopened.

According to Chokshi, the Delta version now accounts for 69 percent of viral cases in New York City. While the number of instances is increasing, the number of hospitalizations and deaths is not, according to the health commissioner.

“We need to keep an eye on those signs and see what extra steps could be required in the coming weeks,” Chokshi said.

“But, for the time being, there are no mask laws in New York?” The health commissioner was questioned by CNN host John Berman.

Chokshi answered, “That’s correct.”

Delta, a COVID-19 variant first discovered in India and now found in over 100 nations, has shown a significant increase in prevalence in the United States in recent weeks. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day average of new cases has grown to almost 23,300 per day, nearly doubling the norm from a week earlier.

According to fresh health department data released Friday, the seven-day case average in New York City has increased by 62 percent.

The vaccine has been fully vaccinated in 53% of the city’s people, and approximately 58 percent have received at least one dosage.

Mayor Bill de Blasio praised New York’s vaccination program earlier this week, citing a new report. This is a condensed version of the information.