Amid an increase in pediatric cases, Florida Children’s Hospital is urging people to get the COVID vaccine.

Due to an increase in pediatric infections, a Florida children’s hospital is recommending individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a video shared to Twitter, Lee Health, one of Florida’s major public health systems, advised people to be immunized.

According to the tweet, 13 children are being treated with COVID-19 at Lee Health’s Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, with five of them in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“We were averaging no more than 1 to 2 kids with COVID in the hospital every day before the current outbreak in our community,” the tweet added.

In the video, Tami Anderson, a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) registered nurse, says, “I don’t know that it’s ever pleasant to watch a child suffer from anything, but there just seems to be something that is so cruel about this virus.” “It’s starting to be too much. It’s taxing on many levels: emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Some of these children are unwell and in pain.”

“What we’re seeing here at Golisano Children’s Hospital is a big increase in the number of COVID patients who need to be admitted and the number of children who need to be admitted. In the video, Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and CEO of Lee Health, said, “This is a major difference from what we’ve seen throughout the pandemic.”

In the movie, several employees from Lee Health and Golisano Children’s Hospital discuss the importance of COVID-19 immunizations and how many current instances of the virus may be avoided.

“100% of those who are able to be vaccinated are not vaccinated, and their carers are not immunized,” said Dr. Salomon Abitol, a pediatric hospitalist at the Golisano Children’s Hospital, of the seven patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

"It just crushes your heart that children are suffering," said Dr. Michelle Hoffman, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the hospital.