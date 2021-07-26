Amid an increase in COVID cases, Georgia City is the latest city to reinstate the mask mandate.

According to the Associated Press, Savannah, Georgia, has imposed a requirement that individuals wear masks in public after Chatham County observed a “sharp and frightening surge” in COVID-19 cases.

During a press appearance on Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson declared that everyone will be compelled to wear a mask when inside with anyone who are not in their immediate family circle.

According to Johnson, the mandate does not extend to schools or universities. According to the Associated Press, he encouraged the institutions to take similar steps to reduce county infection rates, which have nearly tripled in the last two weeks.

After a spike in cases at the end of last week, transmission rates in Chatham County are back to where they were in March, according to the Department of Public Health. According to the Associated Press, new infections are over nine times greater than they were at the end of June, and cases across the state are about five times higher than they were at the same time last month.

As the more aggressive delta variant spreads across the country and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people, more than 60 leading medical and health industry groups are calling for health care employers to require their workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The American Medical Association, American Academy of Nursing, American Public Health Association, and, for the first time, a nursing home industry association are among the organizations. LeadingAge, a nonprofit organization that represents nursing homes and eldercare facilities, had previously lobbied for teaching nursing home personnel about the need of obtaining their immunizations.

In a statement, the organizations added, “Unfortunately, many health care and long-term care staff remain unvaccinated.” “We join the growing number of professionals and institutions who support the necessity that all health workers be vaccinated.”

Provincetown, Massachusetts, officials adopted an inside mask rule during an emergency joint meeting on Sunday to combat an epidemic in the vacation haven on Cape Cod’s tip.

The new cases, according to officials, are the result of a busy Fourth of July weekend. There are now over 550 cases in the cluster, with some of them being caused by the highly contagious delta form. About 70% of the new cases were fully vaccinated, and the majority were.