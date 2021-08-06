Amid an increase in cases of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, Attorney General Letitia James issues a warning to New Yorkers.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers about the illicit sale of bogus COVID-19 immunization cards.

On Friday, James stated that the distribution of these cards poses a severe threat to New York communities and has the potential to thwart COVID-19’s fight in the city.

Attorney General James stated, “As the Delta version becomes more prevalent, it is more critical than ever for New Yorkers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

“Fake and fraudulently completed vaccination cards not only violate federal and state laws and the public trust, but they also jeopardize our communities’ health and may prolong the public health issue. “I strongly urge New Yorkers to reject these phony vaccination cards and acquire the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible so that we can move on from this pandemic and resume normalcy,” James added.

Using the seals of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) breaches a number of federal and state statutes in New York, as indicated above. Anyone caught using the counterfeit cards will face civil and criminal penalties, according to James.

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are also being sold by college students. Professor Benjamin Mason Meier of the University of North Carolina indicated that he has spoken with fellow students who know others who have the phony cards in their possession. Meier told This website on Wednesday that the kids’ “individual actions could jeopardize the community as a whole.”

“My concern is that a large number of students may become ill,” Meier added. “Universities will claim that ’95 percent of our students are vaccinated,’ implying that vaccines are ineffective, when all it demonstrates is that we lack the ability to identify who is and isn’t vaccinated.”

Meier continued, “I assume we’ll progress toward a system of greater responsibility, but we’re not there yet.”

“The entire reopening plan of universities is based on the word of students. Universities lack the kind of stringent controls that this pandemic necessitates.”

After receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, an individual will be given a vaccination card that will be updated after the second dosage is given. For those that are interested. This is a condensed version of the information.