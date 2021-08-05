Amid a surge in admissions, a South Florida hospital chain has put beds in the cafeteria.

According to the Associated Press, a South Florida hospital system that normally doesn’t take more than 1,400 individuals at a time took in more than 1,600 COVID-19 patients for overnight stays on Wednesday. To keep up with the rush of patients, the system’s facilities had to add beds in conference rooms, an auditorium, and a restaurant.

Dr. Marc Napp, the Memorial Healthcare System’s chief medical officer, stated during a news conference on Wednesday that the hospital system is experiencing an unprecedented rise in hospitalizations. He remarked, “This is the largest number of patients Memorial has ever seen.” “It’s the sheer volume of people arriving at the same moment. There are only so many beds, doctors, and nurses available.”

According to Napp, the system needs to add 250 beds across its six Broward County hospitals.

Unlike during last year’s COVID outbreaks in the spring and summer, when many sick individuals avoided hospitals for fear of contracting the virus, patients with other illnesses are increasingly seeking treatment, according to Napp.

On Wednesday, more than 12,000 patients in Florida were hospitalized with COVID-19, with over 2,500 of them in intensive care units. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida over the course of three days on Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average to one of the highest levels since the epidemic began. More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, with 39,179 deaths.

Governor Ron DeSantis has rebuffed requests to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that practically everyone wear masks indoors until vaccination rates drastically improve. The Republican leader argues that whether to wear a mask or get shots is a personal decision, and that in the meantime, it’s critical to keep Florida’s economy moving.

“We will empower our people because Florida is a free state. In a fundraising email sent Wednesday night, DeSantis, who has been considering a presidential bid in 2024, stated, “We will not allow Joe Biden and his bureaucratic flunkies to come in and usurp the liberties and freedoms of Floridians.”

Patients being treated for COVID-19 at Memorial are mostly unvaccinated, according to Napp.

The COVID-19 vaccinations were created to help people avoid getting sick.