Amid a risky rescue, people trapped on rooftops in Tennessee floods were rescued by a helicopter pilot.

Over the weekend, flash floods swept through Tennessee, killing at least 22 people and leaving many missing. But there were rays of hope amid the chaos when Joel Boyers, the owner of Helistar Aviation and a chopper pilot, used his helicopter to rescue those stranded on their rooftops in Waverly.

Boyers was driving home from the airport when he received a phone call from a woman claiming to have family members stuck on their roofs. Despite his doubts about being able to complete the 30-minute flight out to Waverly, Boyers and his fianc flew out and began their rescue effort.

“It felt strange because every little thing I’ve done in all my years of flying added up to make me the best guy to be there,” Boyers told This website.

Boyers piloted the chopper past downed power lines and minimal visibility to people on their rooftops, drawing on his experience landing in tight locations and flying in bad weather. The floods had a distinct impact on different locations, and some had more water than others.

Boyers told WTVF, “It was the worst flooding I’d ever seen, and I’ve flown over tornadoes, flooding, flood damage, and everything else, it was the worst I’d ever seen, it was just anarchy on the ground.”

According to one source, up to 17 inches of rain fell in the middle of Tennessee on Saturday, causing the deaths of loved ones, including seven-month-old twins.

Boyers was the first on the site, and he estimated that additional rescue workers arrived an hour and a half later.

Boyers said he couldn’t tell the houses apart as he walked from house to house, assisting people into his four-seater helicopter. He was just concerned with transporting people to a secure location far enough away from the flooding. The water began to recede as Boyers was departing, he told this website.

Boyers rescued at least 12 people from flooding, according to WTVF.

It’s an experience he won’t soon forget, and he’s prepared to assist if his services are needed in the future in the event of another flood as devastating as this one. This is a condensed version of the information.