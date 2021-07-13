Amid a fight over voting rights, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt has launched a campaign for Texas Attorney General.

Lee Merritt, a civil rights lawyer, declared his Democratic candidacy for Texas Attorney General on Tuesday, taking against current Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. According to a statement released by Merritt, his campaign will focus on “fixing Texas’ failing power grid, reigning in soaring property taxes, ending mass incarceration, and challenging gubernatorial overreach,” as well as “fixing Texas’ failing power grid, reigning in soaring property taxes, ending mass incarceration, and challenging gubernatorial overreach.”

Paxton and other Texas Republicans, according to Merritt, have “launched an all-out assault on voter rights and civil liberties.” He also accused the Texas GOP of “blatantly attempting to reverse advances in the Lone Star State by employing the tried and true tactics of voting suppression, divisive rhetoric, and corporate money.”

The battle over voting rights to a head Monday, when Texas House Democrats travelled to Washington, D.C. in an attempt to postpone a vote on a GOP bill. According to the Texas Tribune, the proposed law would impose several voting restrictions, including prohibiting drive-thru and 24-hour voting, limiting voting-by-mail procedures, and requiring additional identification for absentee voters.

Merritt stated, “This effort is a response from the people of Texas.”

Merritt, who lives in Dallas, is well known for being a co-counsel for George Floyd’s family and for representing the families of Black persons slain by police. This includes Botham Jean, who was shot and killed in his Dallas apartment by an off-duty Dallas cop in 2018.

According to the Associated Press, Merritt announced tentative plans to run for Attorney General in March 2021, but suggested an official announcement would come later.

According to his website, Joe Jaworski, a Galveston lawyer and former mayor, is running for attorney general as a Democrat on a platform of exposing corruption in Texas government service. Paxton is also being challenged by several Republicans, including Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court justice Eva Guzman.

The Real Justice PAC, which aims to elect prosecutors who can fix the country’s “broken criminal justice system,” endorsed Merritt on Twitter on Tuesday.

