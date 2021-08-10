Amid a COVID outbreak, the Florida Hospital System has set up a makeshift morgue.

As the number of new COVD-19 cases continues to rise, a Florida hospital has set up a refrigerated trailer in its parking lot.

According to Florida Today, the trailer was spotted outside Viera Hospital, Brevard County’s main hospital.

The trailer is similar to the one that hospitals utilized as a makeshift morgue when they ran out of room in their buildings during the outbreak last year.

However, as the Delta variations spread throughout the state and the country, an increasing number of people, particularly the unvaccinated, are being admitted to hospitals after experiencing severe COVID symptoms.

As a result of the influx of new COVID patients, officials say all Brevard County hospital systems are nearing capacity.

The trailer was also used last year during the pandemic, according to Health Care, which operates four hospitals in Brevard County.

“Health First does own and maintain a refrigerated trailer (now parked at Viera) that may possibly be used by our hospitals for several reasons, including during natural catastrophes like hurricanes and tropical storms,” said Lance Skelly, a spokesperson for Health First.

He continued, “The sheer appearance of this trailer should not arouse worry or conjecture.”

“Having fast access to equipment and supply chain materials is vital to supporting our community at all times, and Health First is continuing to plan and prepare for all possibilities as the COVID-19 outbreak unfolds in our neighborhood.”

Previously, tents had to be erected outside of Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital to help treat new COVID-19 patients outside due to an increase in new cases.

Brevard County Emergency Management Director John Scott said that the county’s three health systems are overburdened, forcing some hospitals to reschedule procedures and convert other rooms into temporary treatment centers in order to accommodate COVID patients.

“It is critical that we band together, get through this, and slow this curve down to reduce the load on our hospital and health-care systems so that we can care for everyone who becomes ill,” Scott said.

Chief Mark Schollmeyer of the Brevard County Fire Rescue Department has also asked folks to only phone 911 in an emergency so that ambulances can be dispatched. This is a condensed version of the information.