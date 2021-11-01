‘America’s Worst Fireplace’ is a phrase used to describe a fireplace in the United States. After Snap Goes Viral, Haters Unite: ‘Horrific.’

A fireplace is typically a main point of the home, with grand and ornate models from the past in high demand and correspondingly high prices.

However, after being dubbed “America’s worst fireplace,” the fire pit is likely to have an impact on the home’s asking price.

After being posted across Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, and numerous Instagram accounts, a photo of the unusual layout has gone viral.

The image depicts one side of a room with two alcoves flanking a big brick chimney breast. The roof is now slanted at an off-center angle, indicating that the house has undergone considerable remodeling since the fireplace was constructed.

The right-hand side has built-in wooden cabinetry with horizontal and vertical lines, as well as vacant space at the top and bottom, and the brick detail only continues on one side of the floor.

To the left, there’s more cabinetry with what appears to be a built-in desk beneath a mounted TV that isn’t symmetrical in the least.

The worst offenses, though, may be found in the middle, with an original mantel on the chimney breast that is off-center and not joined to the new fireplace. It appears to be electric, based on the cord that runs from it.

“Folks, I offer you America’s worst fireplace,” Shoegaze Dad said on their Instagram account @yeoldedad on Friday.

“People claim America is divided,” he wrote, “but I think we can all unite behind loathing whatever this is.” “Folks, I present you America’s worst fireplace image,” he added.

October 29, 2021 — Shoegaze Dad (@yeoldedad)

The photo was posted to the popular Instagram account @pleasehatethesethings, which is dedicated to “absurd, ugly, and just plain stupid things in house design,” and it has received 25,000 likes.

“Happy Halloween’ish, since this is terrible,” they captioned the shot on Sunday.

The home is reported to be on the market, as Fine Designs & Interiors by Melinda Peters Elliott posted the photo to Facebook in October, explaining: "This appeared in one of my design groups today… oh Migosh! Do not engage in such behavior!! If it's this complicated, please call me!!" This is a house that is now for sale in one of the states.