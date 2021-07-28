Americans owe $20 billion in unpaid rent when the eviction moratorium expires.

According to a new report, more than 15 million individuals in the United States are at risk of being evicted from their homes when the nationwide eviction prohibition expires on July 31.

According to a report provided to This website by the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project and The Aspen Institute’s Financial Security Program, many of the country’s more than 100 million renters are gradually recovering from the extraordinary economic catastrophe precipitated by the coronavirus epidemic.

Despite the progress, it warned that a “significant” number of renters are still facing eviction, displacement, and homelessness.

According to the survey, more than 15 million people, over half of whom are children, live in households that are behind on their rent payments.

According to the National Equity Atlas, the roughly 6.4 million families overdue on rent owe their landlords a total of $21.3 billion, with an average of $3,000 outstanding each home.

According to the US Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, roughly 3.6 million people in the United States stated they were facing eviction in the next two months as of July 5.

Renters are facing civil litigation, aggressive debt collection, and eviction as the federal eviction moratorium set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires at the end of the month, according to the new research.

According to the research, these “crises will continue to cause suffering for years to come.”

According to the survey, renters of color are disproportionately affected by the possibility of eviction. Currently, 22% of Black renters and 17% of Latino renters owe money to their landlords, compared to 11% of white renters.

In December, Congress appropriated over $47 billion for emergency rental assistance.

However, states, counties, and organizations entrusted with delivering the monies to landlords and tenants have “faced major regulatory, logistical, and practical impediments that have made disbursement difficult and time-consuming,” according to the research.

Dan Immergluck, a professor at Georgia State University who does housing research, told This website, “It’s sort of sad that it depends where you are, what state you’re in.” “Some states have distributed three-quarters of the rental assistance money and are doing a wonderful job, while we’re just at 10% in Georgia.”

