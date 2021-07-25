Americans are refusing to get the COVID vaccine because they “don’t trust the president,” according to Trump.

Americans are refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine because they “don’t trust” President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump said at a gathering of his supporters on Saturday night.

Trump highlighted the success of his administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccination rollout during a rally in Phoenix, claiming that many Americans no longer trust Biden enough to be inoculated.

“How about the vaccine?” says the narrator. The vaccination was invented by myself. It would take 3 to 5 years, they said. “I’m going to save the world,” Trump declared, adding that his government performed a “amazing job” dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump then went on to say that the current administration’s suggested hold on the Johnson & Johnson vaccination for safety reasons in April pushed back the rollout “so dramatically,” and that “people aren’t doing it because they don’t trust the president.”

“It’s as straightforward as it gets,” he remarked.

The former president’s remarks come less than a week after he said in a statement that Biden is “way behind schedule, and people are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don’t trust his Administration, they don’t trust the Election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News, which is refusing to tell the Truth.”

Despite being repeatedly chastised for falling short of expectations and failing to fulfill vaccination targets, Trump has claimed that the US vaccine rollout is a result of his administration’s efforts since leaving office.

Trump told supporters at the rally on Saturday that he “recommends” that they get the vaccine, but that he “also believes in your freedoms 100 percent.”

As coronavirus instances continue to grow across the country, Biden has urged all Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In light of indications that the COVID-19 Delta form is spreading swiftly, Biden’s pandemic approval rating has slipped to its lowest level since January, according to a recent poll.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos survey, just over six in ten Americans (63 percent) now approve of the president’s handling of the pandemic. The figure is down nine points from Biden’s highest score (72%) in the same poll in late March.

As of Sunday, 162.7 million Americans had completed the process. This is a condensed version of the information.