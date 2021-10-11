American workers are on strike over ‘low-wage s*** jobs,’ according to Robert Reich.

Following shockingly low employment data in the United States, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has claimed that American workers are engaged in “the equivalent of a mass strike.”

According to data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday, employment in the United States increased by 194,000 in September, falling short of expectations by roughly 300,000.

Despite a record number of job opportunities and 7.7 million unemployed people, many firms are having trouble filling positions.

Some people have referred to the situation as a labor shortage. “But that’s not what’s actually going on,” Reich, who served as Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton from 1993 to 1997, wrote on Sunday on the leftist website Common Dreams.

“In truth, there is a scarcity of living wages, hazard pay, childcare, paid sick leave, and health care – and American workers are asking that all of these shortages be addressed. Alternatively, they will not return to work.” Among other aggravating reasons, the BLS research emphasized parents who are unable to return to work due to excessive daycare costs.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, some workers have retired, found alternative sources of income, or “just don’t want to return to backbreaking, low-wage s*** employment,” according to Reich.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in September, the lowest since the outbreak began; however, one reason contributing to the reduction was that 183,000 people were not listed as jobless since they did not look for work.

In September, the labor force participation rate fell to 61.6 percent, down from 63 percent before the pandemic.

“Many American employees are currently engaged in the equivalent of a mass strike,” Reich said.

Despite a spike in job creation, experts have struggled to explain why so many people have dropped out of the labor field.

On Friday, when asked about his opinion, current Labor Secretary Marty Walsh replied that further research was needed before any judgments could be reached.

“I believe that work-life balance is one of the most important reasons, and again, no one has studied or verified this,” he told Axios on HBO.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic; the 194,000 this month isn’t ideal, but we saw 317,000 in the private sector. As a result, the private sector is thriving.” In general, it appears that filling empty government positions has been more difficult. This is a condensed version of the information.