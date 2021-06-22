Amelia Earhart’s 1931 letter to her husband suggests they had a friendly relationship.

According to a letter written to her husband George P. Putnam, Amelia Earhart is recognized for many things, but not for the ins and outs of her marriage, which is exactly how she wanted it.

After NBC’s resident presidential historian Michael Beschloss shared it on Twitter, pioneering aviatrix Amelia Earhart’s letter outlining her notion of what their marriage will be has reappeared online.

Beschloss went on to release an image of the letter after tweeting an image of Earhart’s visit to the White House in 1932, the same year she became the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

The letter was written in 1931, shortly before their marriage, and it is relatively unknown, owing to its inclusion in an out-of-print book titled Letters from Amelia.

Earhart’s matter-of-fact approach toward their marriage and future together has both intrigued and entertained readers. Although writing letters is a lost art, their relationship appeared to be quite modern—an open relationship of sorts, with Earhart rejecting that they were “tied” to each other.

She began the letter by saying, “There are some things that should be written before we are married – things we have talked about previously — most of them.”

“You must understand my hesitation to marry, my feelings that by doing so, I am jeopardizing my possibilities at work, which is the most important to me.” I consider the move to be as dumb as anything I could do right now. I’m aware that there may be benefits, but I’m afraid to look ahead.

I want you to know that throughout our life together, I will not hold you to some midaevil code of loyalty to me, nor will I consider myself bound to you in the same way. If we can be honest, I believe the complications that arise are best avoided if either you or I develop a strong (or passing) interest in someone else.

Please let us not interfere with the others’ work or play, not let the world see our private joys or disagreements. In this connection I. This is a brief summary.