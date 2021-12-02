‘Amazon Has My Back’: Delivery Driver and Man Interaction Viewed 22 Million Times

An Amazon delivery driver came face to face with a homeowner while hiding a box, which was filmed on a home surveillance system and posted to TikTok.

A photo of the home’s doormat is displayed in TikTok user @stephanielerin’s video, which has received more than 22 million views, and it reads: “Hide packages from spouse.”

The staffer hid the package under a potted plant adjacent to the door after ringing the doorbell.

The writing over the video stated, “He grasped the homework.” “Amazon has my back,” the caption states. Things took a turn for the worst when the door opened just as the employee was about to walk away.

The TikToker’s husband inquired, “Hey, how’s it going?” “Did you receive a package?” “No, I don’t,” the employee stated emphatically. “No, I’m only here to inform you about Jesus Christ’s historic gospel.” Despite the fact that the video was first cut off, @stephanielerin released a follow-up TikTok that captured the rest of the conversation, in which the husband informed the employee that they had just sat down for supper.

“OK, apologies for bothering you,” the employee explained.

Viewers flocked to the comments section to express their gratitude for the employee and to giggle at the two’s awkward interaction.

A commentator remarked, “LMAOOO man knows one way to get the door shut on him.”

“Not him in an Amazon uniform saying, ‘I’m just here to tell you about Jesus Christ,'” another comment read.

Others argued that his rapid thinking merited a raise.

“He definitely comprehended the assignment,” said a confirmed TikTok for Ring, a home surveillance provider.

Others made jokes about his profession and linked it to the justification the delivery guy provided on the spot.

One viewer remarked, “[He’s] here to get you to heaven in 2 days or less with Amazon prime.”

“Amazon out here distributing packages and the Gospel,” said another.

Others, amused by the employee’s excuse, questioned why he did not inform the TikToker’s husband that he had just gone to the wrong address.

With sobbing laughing emojis, a commentator said, “He could have just said wrong house.” “I’m not sure why his answer was so bizarre.” In a follow-up video, @stephanielerin said her husband walked away from the interaction thinking it was unusual but didn’t assume the employee was a delivery driver, while replying to comments.

“He. This is a condensed version of the information.