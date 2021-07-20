Amazon has decided to stop swiping warehouse workers, citing free COVID vaccines and testing.

Amazon has announced that it will discontinue testing warehouse employees for COVID-19 at the end of this month, citing the widespread availability of vaccines and the low cost of testing.

Because the tests were more difficult to obtain last year, the firm supplied free testing to its warehouse staff. Warehouse workers were regarded vital since they worked on packing and shipping items throughout the outbreak.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Amazon said in October that COVID-19 had infected over 20,000 employees, or about 1.4 percent of its total workforce, by the end of 2020.

Vaccinations began to be distributed around two months later, and in May, employees who uploaded a photo of their inoculation cards to an Amazon worker app were given the option of not wearing masks at work.

For the first time since late fall, COVID-19 cases in the United States climbed by 17,000 in a 14-day period, and a rise in death typically accompanies a spike in illness. According to US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, the Delta variety, which was initially detected in India and has subsequently spread to the United Kingdom and other nations, is to blame for much of the deteriorating problem.

The Delta variety of the coronavirus continues to spread, with an estimated 83 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to health officials.

The Information was the first to report on Amazon’s decision to discontinue testing workers.