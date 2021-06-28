Amazon Continues to Deliver Packages to Illinois Tornado Victims

Residents in Illinois were astonished to find an Amazon employee delivering packages to homes that had been “leveled” by a tornado just hours before.

On Sunday night, a violent tornado blasted through the Chicago suburbs of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien, and Burr Ridge.

Houses were reduced to rubble, trees were pulled apart, and power pylons were downed, injuring at least five persons. The National Weather Service assigned the tornado an EF-3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale, indicating significant damage with winds of 136-165 mph.

Linda LaCloche, a spokeswoman for the City of Naperville, confirmed that at least five persons were in critical condition in the hospital.

She went on to say that at least 16 homes were rendered uninhabitable, with scores more severely damaged. According to ABC7 Chicago, the number of homes demolished is closer to 100.

“We’re glad it wasn’t worse,” LaCloche told the Associated Press. There are numerous downed utility poles and electrical cables, as well as tree damage.”

“This has been a horrible day, undoubtedly, for neighborhood residents,” Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis told ABC7, “but it could have been a lot worse.”

Residents of the Chicago suburbs, some of whom are now homeless, are faced with a massive clean-up task. However, life goes on as usual in other ways, with locals noticing an Amazon delivery man making his rounds.

@bbschneids

this man doing jeffery’s work #naperville #cookcounty #illinois #tornado #kanecounty #amazon #jefferybezos #fypシ

♬ Bezos I – Bo Burnham

Brooke Schneider shared a clip to TikTok after filming a delivery driver stepping over the tornado debris while carrying a stack of parcels.

Behind him, an emergency Servpro van is parked up, and workers and clean-up vehicles can be seen sorting through the rubble.

The Amazon driver walks past numerous houses that are missing windows, bricks and roofs, as well as debris strewn across yards, the sidewalk and the street.

Schneider’s clip, shared on Tuesday and already watched more than 2.9 million times, was captioned: “These houses are literally leveled by tornadoes and this Amazon man cannot be stopped.”

She added the comment: “This man doing Jeffery’s work,” a reference to Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos.

Reactions to her video have been mixed, with some TikTok commenters surprised at the delivery driver’s tenacity, while others focused on the customers who. This is a brief summary.