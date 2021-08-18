Amazon contacted small businesses to warn them about the monopoly laws’ “negative effects.”

Amazon sent a note to a limited number of its successful third-party sellers, warning them about the potential “negative repercussions” of Congress’ upcoming anti-monopoly legislation on their business.

According to an email acquired by CNBC from Amazon, “we’re reaching out to a limited group of our sellers to make them aware of a bundle of legislative measures now in Congress that is targeted at regulating Amazon and other large technology businesses.” “We are concerned that the proposals might potentially have major negative consequences on small and medium-sized enterprises like yours that sell in our store, even though it is early in the process and the bills are subject to change.”

The email was followed by a proposal for the sellers to speak with a member of Amazon’s policy team over the phone, according to CNBC. It’s still unknown what that meeting’s subject will be. Amazon confirmed to CNBC that it did send the email after several merchants contacted the business to inquire about how the legislation may effect them.

The relevant statutes were passed by the House Judiciary Committee in a bipartisan effort that encompassed six bills last June. They’ll vote on it on the House floor next:

Act to End Platform Monopolies

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are authorized to take action to prevent the largest online platforms, such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google, from abusing their monopoly power to “distort or destroy” competition in marketplaces that rely on their platforms. This bill was filed by Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) and Lance Gooden (R-Texas).

This bill, introduced by Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Ken Buck (R-CO), prevents Big Tech from merging with competitors or potential competitors in order to increase or reinforce monopoly power.

The American Choice and Innovation Act for the Internet

Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Dan Gooden (R-Texas) have sponsored legislation to restore competition online and ban Big Tech platforms from using their market dominance to “pick winners and losers” and favor their own products. Its goal is to ensure that the market is fair and free of abuse of power.

The Modernization of Merger Filing Fees Act

This bill, introduced by Reps. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and Victoria Spartz (R-Ind. ), gives funding to the. This is a condensed version of the information.