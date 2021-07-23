Amazon backs the construction of a community space over the Nashville Interstate.

According to the Associated Press, Amazon has thrown its support to the construction of a community space over Interstate 40 in Nashville, as part of a drive by a state lawmaker and a group to have the area reunify the city.

After Interstate 40 sliced away Black neighborhoods with homes and businesses, Democratic Tennessee state lawmaker Harold Love Jr.’s family’s previous home was reduced to ruins half a century ago where an overpass above the highway now stands. For the freeway, around 100 city blocks were removed. Amazon has written to the federal government to promote the creation of a new communal area above the highway, which would effectively turn the roadway region below into a tunnel.

“If you’re born here and all you see are these structures like these, which are wrought-iron fences and chain-link gates, and the noise from the freeway, you figure you’re not valued,” Love Jr. said.

Amazon has also committed $75 million in low-interest loans to help Nashville build additional affordable homes. Mayor John Cooper of Nashville is in favor of the $120 million community project.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As he stood near the debris of his family’s home, Love Jr. raised his voice above the din of cars from the freeway above. Love recalled his father’s campaign in the 1960s, before he was born, to have the freeway rerouted because he believed it would suffocate and isolate Nashville’s Black community.

His father was absolutely correct.

Love Jr. seeks to right an old wrong decades later.

Cooper supports the cap project, which spans 3.4 acres (1.4 hectares). The city will spend months listening to ideas for what it should look like, mindful of a history of neighborhood concerns about the highway being ignored, as well as the city’s explosive growth, which puts longtime residents’ ability to stay in jeopardy. A park, community center, amphitheater, and some means to preserve the historical context regarding businesses that once lined Jefferson Street, Black Nashville’s once-thriving heart, are all possibilities.

Love Jr., who is now a pastor at a neighboring church, bemoaned the psychological damage done as the highway’s noise and heat surrounded the dead-end neighborhood where his family’s home formerly stood. This is a condensed version of the information.