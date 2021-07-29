Amanda Nunes’ championship UFC fight has been canceled after she tested positive for Coronavirus.

Amanda Nunes’ match with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been canceled after she tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

To ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Hunter Campbell, the UFC’s chief business officer, verified that Nunes tested positive. Nunes’ bout against Julianna Pea, which was supposed to be the co-main event of UFC 265, has been canceled due to the positive test. Nunes is the women’s bantamweight division champion and the best female pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

The UFC intends to reschedule the bantamweight title match after Nunes is fully recovered, according to Campbell. UFC 265 will take place on August 7 in Houston and will feature a heavyweight interim title battle between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, who are ranked second and third in the heavyweight division, respectively.

“We were more than ready for this fight, unfortunately s*** happens,” Nunes stated in a tweet after the news surfaced. Keep an eye out for a new date.”

Nunes, 33, has a 21-4-0 record and hasn’t lost a fight since 2014, having won her past 12 fights in a row. Nunes also owns the women’s featherweight belt in addition to the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

After defeating Megan Anderson by submission on March 6 and Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision on June 6, 2020, Nunes is coming off back-to-back successful featherweight title defenses.

Nunes last defended her bantamweight championship on December 14, 2019, when she won a unanimous decision over Germaine de Randamie.

Nunes has defeated numerous noteworthy female fighters in her UFC career, including Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and Ronda Rousey.

Pea, who has an 11-4-0 record, first challenged Nunes to a bout in January, following her submission victory over Sara McMann.

“I’m 9-2 in the UFC, and Amanda has one more victory than I do,” Pea told MMA Junkie in March.

“I’ve been fighting in this UFC division for the same amount of time as she has…. I feel like I’m the worst conceivable style match for her. Pea told MMA Junkie, “I’m her kryptonite.” “She hasn’t put up a fight with me. She’s never faced a fighter like me. I believe she has made it apparent that she does not want to fight. This is a condensed version of the information.