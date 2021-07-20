Alumnus of an Ohio high school football team is accused of rapping a girl as she slept.

A standout football player for the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, an 18-year-old from Ohio, has been accused of rapping a girl in her bedroom.

According to court documents obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer, Crosley MacEachen, who is set to play football at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is charged with rape, gross sexual imposition, and sexual violence after allegedly abusing a female as she slept.

According to documents filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, MacEachen entered a bedroom of a Symmes Township residence in the early hours of December 6, 2020, removed the teenage girl’s clothing, and raped her.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer on Monday, the alleged victim said she awoke around 5 a.m. with him “on top of her,” having sexual intercourse with her.

According to the records, “she pushed him off of her and found she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep.”

MacEachen allegedly touched the girl’s buttocks at a different residence a month before the alleged incident.

She then allegedly sat down on a bed, and when she attempted to get up and move away from MacEachen, he allegedly pushed her back down.

After fleeing the Sycamore Township residence, the girl waited outside in her car until the suspect had left.

MacEachen was freed from detention after being charged because a family member secured a $100,000 bond.

“We intend to aggressively fight the case,” MacEachen’s attorney, Scott Croswell, told the Enquirer.

“They are untested allegations,” Croswell told WLWT. “We intend to aggressively defend them.”

On Wednesday, July 21, MacEachen is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing.

“CHCA has learned of an inquiry that has resulted in charges being filed against a former student,” the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy said in a statement to WLWT. The alleged assault did not take place on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event.

“The CHCA is heartbroken for the individuals and families who have been impacted by this reported tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

MacEachen averaged 17 yards per grab for the football squad at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, according to the school’s website.

"Crosley is one of the most dynamic football players I've ever had the privilege of coaching," says the coach.