Although Joe Biden has improved the economy, Americans remain skeptical.

Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden’s administration has experienced a dramatic improvement in the US economy, with jobless claims down and disposable incomes up.

However, Americans remain suspicious of the country’s economic progress, as evidenced by a mostly pessimistic attitude in recent surveys, and Biden’s approval rating remains negative.

The United States has had substantial economic troubles this year, with surging inflation in October and major supply chain issues leading to a cargo ship backlog at some ports.

Inflation has suddenly become a key political problem as Democrats strive to pass the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 6.2 percent year over year to its highest level in 30 years.

While inflation remains a major concern, there are signs that the supply chain crisis began to lessen in November, with improvements expected to continue into 2022.

This week, the United States saw its lowest level of weekly jobless claims since 1969, with only 43,000 new claims filed.

That figure came after the jobless rate was revealed in November to have dropped to 4.2 percent, a 21-month low. In January of 2020, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent.

Wages and wages paid by private enterprises increased by 2.4 percent after inflation between January and October, while disposable income increased by 3 percent after inflation during the same time.

According to a survey from the Conference Board, a corporate membership and research group, Americans will have their highest salary gain in almost a decade in 2022.

According to the Conference Board’s November Salary Increase Budget Survey, employers’ labor expenditures would grow by 3.9 percent in the coming year. This would be the most significant rise since 2008.

When adjusted for inflation, the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 7.8% annually in the third quarter. In September, the Federal Reserve forecasted a 5.9% gain in GDP for the entire year of 2021, followed by a 3.8 percent increase in 2022.

Despite these good economic indicators, current research suggests that Americans continue to have a negative attitude of the economy. This is a condensed version of the information.