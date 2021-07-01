Along the pick-up route, sanitation workers discover a dismembered body.

On Thursday morning, sanitation workers in Philadelphia discovered a dismembered body while doing their rounds picking up trash.

According to local NBC News affiliate 10 Philadelphia, despite the fact that the remains were not readily identified by officers from the Philadelphia Police Department, the medical examiner on the site confirmed that the body was that of a dog. The truck stopped along Harbison Avenue in the city’s Wissinoming district shortly after 8 a.m., and the finding was made.

The dog’s carcass was discovered in a pink bag, according to CBS3 Philadelphia reporter Jasmine Payoute. The authorities are apparently still looking into the event. The remains appeared to be human at first, according to law officials.

The Philadelphia Police Department told this website that it did not have any additional information at this time, but that it would contact the media as soon as more information became available.

In 2017 and 2018, Pennsylvania made changes to its animal cruelty legislation. A person guilty of animal cruelty might face fines ranging from $50 to $750 and a prison sentence of up to 90 days under the law. It is yet unknown whether a crime was committed or how the dog died in this case.

The episode reminds me of a discovery made recently in Texas. The heads of multiple different animals were discovered by a passerby in Briarbend Park, a community park located 10 miles west of Houston, in May, which perplexed locals.

“Right beneath the surface was a severed infant young goat’s head, a package with three rooster heads and an egg, and a long white women’s cotton sundress that had been burned,” a woman who did not want to be recognized told local television KHOU11.

Animal remains were later discovered by other members of the community. One resident said they found the body of a goat in a black trash bag, according to KHOU 11. Another woman reported seeing “a decapitated goat and two chickens laid with a bowl of fruit” in a nearby area.

In Florida, a couple spotted a decapitated 10-foot alligator along State Road 62 in Parrish, Manatee County in late May as well. “We thought the worst. We thought that someone had chopped off its head. We were trying to figure out if someone would do that,” Heather Morneau, who alerted the authorities to the incident, told. This is a brief summary.