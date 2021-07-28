Almost every single one, according to a Florida doctor. Patient with COVID regrets not getting vaccinated

According to the chief medical officer of Jackson North Medical Center in Florida, “nearly every single” COVID-19 sufferer he knows regrets not getting vaccinated before developing the virus.

Dr. O’Neil Pyke told This website, “We’ve heard similar stories time and time again—almost every single patient who comes in says, ‘Oh gosh, we should have gotten vaccinated.” “There are a lot of causes for this, but many people express regret for not getting vaccinated in a timely manner.”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again in South Florida and the rest of the state, hospitals are overflowing with seriously ill people who have contracted the virus. The majority of hospitalizations, however, have one thing in common: they all involve unvaccinated Floridians.

“When admitted, the vast majority of patients—90 percent—are unvaccinated,” Pyke added.

Jackson Health System, the state’s largest health provider, reported a 111 percent rise in hospitalizations in the two weeks after the Fourth of July long weekend earlier this month.

As a result, Jackson Health raised the COVID threat level at most of its facilities to “high,” and stated that many patients’ visitation hours will be cut off as of last week.

While Pyke expected crowds during the holiday weekend, he was taken aback by the large COVID jump that followed.

“We were enjoying some wonderful accomplishments with fewer hospitalizations and making steps toward perhaps turning the corner on this before July 4,” he said. “I’m a little taken aback. I believed we had enough momentum going in the right direction, but the July 4th weekend set us back significantly.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this big of a jump, but it was.”

According to hospital data, the highly transmissible Delta variant, as well as COVID exhaustion and recent holiday celebrations, have all contributed to the increase in cases and hospitalizations.

People are starting to assemble again, according to Pyke, now that at least half of the community has been vaccinated. However, because many people are asymptomatic, he added, the virus could still be spread without our knowledge.

He continued, “It’s always been a problem for us.” “We won’t alienate ourselves if we don’t have symptoms because we. This is a condensed version of the information.