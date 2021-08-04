Almost a month beyond Biden’s target, the United States had reached 70% vaccination coverage with just one dose.

According to Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 Data Director, 70% of Americans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 immunization.

President Joe Biden had hoped that the United States would achieve this target by July 4.

This week, Shahpar said, 468,000 additional doses were registered, with 320,000 people getting vaccinated for the first time. In the United States, the seven-day average of newly vaccinated people is at its highest level since July 4.

He wrote, “Let’s keep striving to get more eligible people vaccinated!”

Close to a month after the White House established a target, the country reached the 70% mark. Officials in the administration were unconcerned that the government had fallen short of its first vaccination target.

“Well, it doesn’t appear to us that anything went wrong. As we see it, we set a bold, ambitious target—something the president has done from the start—and we are on track to accomplish that objective just a few weeks after July 4th,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

