Almost $180,000 has been raised for Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas cheerleader.

Makayla Noble, a Texas cheerleader who was injured in a car accident in September, has raised nearly $180,000 in a fundraising to help her family.

Noble, 17, was injured in the spinal cord on September 20 while tumbling, a gymnastics technique that involves flips, twists, and hops.

Thousands have been following her rehabilitation progress, and the cheerleader has received an outpouring of love from people all across the world.

She’s been able to move her arms, talk to the camera, confirm feeling in her legs and toes, and, most recently, wean herself off of supplemental oxygen after her accident. Noble’s family had previously stated that the prospects of her walking again were minimal.

“Mak has had a fantastic day and her spirits are high,” Noble’s family wrote on Facebook after her first full day of personal training on Monday.

“Mak is entirely off oxygen, vent, IVs removed, and all machines have been removed from her room!” they continued. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank Supporters reacted positively to the news, with one Facebook user remarking, “Way to go!” This is fantastic news. I adore her spirit!” “Mak, you are such a fantastic influence to everyone!” said another. Meanwhile, as of 5:15 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, a GoFundMe campaign to help the cheerleader has raised more than $179,000 as of 5:15 a.m. EDT.

On September 21, the fundraising was officially launched. A $250,000 fundraising goal has been set as of now.

“We do want to clarify, she has feeling in her legs and toes but can’t move them,” the most recent update on the Makayla’s Fight fundraising reads. We are well aware that we have a long journey ahead of us. Please keep praying with us! “Makayla, you are great!” said one donor. I wish you a speedy and pain-free recovery.” “As a coach, I’m inspired by your struggle,” one person wrote. Noble has also gained local backing. According to regional news network NBC 5 DFW, throngs of people watching a homecoming game for Prosper High School in Texas wore purple in support of the cheerleader in September. There was also a brief pause in the conversation.

In addition, the opposition team’s cheerleaders presented Noble’s family with a contribution.

Tumbling is most commonly utilized at, according to cheering site Omnicheer.