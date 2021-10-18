Allison Williams: Who Is She? ESPN Reporter Joins a Long List of Media Figures Who Have Been Fired Due to Mandates

Allison Williams, a long-time ESPN sports writer, is quitting the organization due to a coronavirus vaccine necessity.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, Williams, 37, announced her departure from the network.

Williams said last month that she would not be on the sidelines this season after opting not to be vaccinated while trying for a second child with her husband. She stated at the time that she was looking forward to returning to work.

Williams’ request for accommodation to ESPN’s parent company, Walt Disney, was denied, and she will be leaving the firm this week, according to her update.

“I’ve had to really dig deep and assess my values and morals, and ultimately I have to put them first,” Williams said. “In addition to the medical apprehensions about my desire to have another child in relation to obtaining this injection, I’m also so morally and ethically not aligned with this.”

“In the end, I can’t put a paycheck ahead of principle,” she continued.

Williams, a Michigan native, earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Miami in 2006. She worked as an anchor for South Florida radio station 560 WQAM and as a reporter for the Miami Dolphins’ GameDay Live show.

She also worked as a pregame host and sideline reporter for Fox Sports Florida, where she covered the state’s baseball and hockey teams.

Williams began covering college football and basketball for ESPN in March 2011. In 2016, she moved from Friday night college football games to the Saturday slot on ABC/ESPN, according to the network. In that role, she collaborated with Bob Wischusen, a pundit, and Dan Orlovsky, an analyst.

ESPN told The Washington Newsday that when asked about Williams’ departure, he said: “We’re not going to comment on a specific person. On a case-by-case basis, we are thoroughly reviewing accommodation requests and giving accommodations in accordance with our legal requirements. Our primary goal is to create a safe working environment for everyone.” Williams’ departure from ESPN joins a growing list of media figures forced to resign over vaccine regulations.

After Gray Television’s vaccine mandate went into force earlier this month, several longstanding local on-air reporters were laid go. All employees were required by the company. This is a condensed version of the information.