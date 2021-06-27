Allison Mack, a Smallville actress, pleaded for no jail time in the NXIVM case, saying, “I am very sorry.”

Allison Mack’s lawyers have requested a federal judge to exempt her from serving time in prison for her membership in the NXIVM sex cult.

Mack, 38, pled guilty to racketeering charges in 2019 for her role in a conspiracy to convert women into sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the alleged self-help group’s leader in upstate New York.

When she is sentenced later this month, she could face a maximum of 17 years in prison.

Due to Mack’s testimony and evidence against Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in jail last year after being convicted of various counts, including sex trafficking, prosecutors have requested a lower term for him.

Mack’s attorneys encouraged the judge to consider that she had entirely forsaken her belief in Raniere and cooperated with investigators in a sentencing memo acquired by Variety.

According to the memo, Mack has worked for a catering company, earned an associate’s degree from a community college, and is enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program at UC Berkeley since her arrest in April 2018. Mack is best known for her role as a young Superman’s friend Chloe Sullivan on the television series Smallville.

She has been under home arrest for more than three years and is “dedicated to her rehabilitation,” according to the memo.

Mack “respectfully requests that the Court allow her to continue on her path of growth and reform by imposing a sentence that does not include jail and allows her to continue her academic studies,” it says.

Mack also apologized for her misdeeds in a letter included in the court file, addressed “to those who have been impacted by my actions.”

Mack apologized to individuals she exposed to Raniere, whom she described as a “twisted man” in the letter, which was published in its entirety by Variety.

She also stated that being placed under house arrest “provided me with the time and strength I needed to address the darkest parts of myself and come to grips with the anguish my actions have caused so many people I care about.”

"It is now of utmost importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry," she wrote. With everything I had, I plunged myself into Keith Raniere's teachings. I was completely convinced.