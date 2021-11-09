Alligator Snapping Turtles Are Now a Threatened Species, According to the Feds.

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the alligator snapping turtle might become a threatened species as a result of a soup.

The overall number of turtles belonging to species known for their spikey shells and wormy lure is quickly diminishing. According to an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, the looming threat of turtle soup has resulted in “decades and decades of exploitation.”

“Alligator snappers are some of the Southeast’s strongest, wildest species,” said attorney Elise Bennett in a news release from the Center, “but overexploitation and habitat devastation have put their lives on the line.”

There are around 360,000 alligator snapping turtles in 12 states. Without the necessary safeguards, those numbers might fall to 5% of what they are now. The Fish and Wildlife Service published a Federal Register notice about the decrease. The capture of alligator snapping turtles is prohibited in ten of these states; according to the agency, Louisiana allows fishermen to catch one per day, while Mississippi allows one per year. If their threatened status is proven, these restrictions may be lifted.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, “several restaurants offered turtle soup and obtained significant quantities of alligator snapping turtles from trappers in the southeastern states.” “Turtle meat demand was so high in the 1970s that three to four tons of alligator snapping turtles were taken every day from the Flint River in Georgia.” The warning has received no response from any of the 12 states where the turtles live. On November 9, the Federal Registrar’s notice will be delivered.

Male alligator snapping turtles have been recorded to weigh up to 249 pounds (113 kilograms) and have shells as long as 29 inches (74 cm). Their jaws are capable of breaking bone.

They used to live in Kansas and Indiana, but now they can be found in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

The range has shrunk in Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and possibly Oklahoma, according to the report.

The Mississippi River and its tributaries go through all of those states.