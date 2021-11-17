Alligator Facts: 8 Amazing Facts

Alligators, along with crocodiles, have lived on our planet for millions of years and are considered the closest surviving cousins of dinosaurs.

Alligators in the United States are mostly found in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana. Freshwater rivers, lakes, swamps, and marshes are where they live.

Here are eight amazing facts about alligators that you should know.

Eyes of an Alligator Alligators have a tapetum lucidum at the back of each eye, similar to cats. In many nocturnal vertebrates, it is a reflecting layer behind the retina that improves the quantity of light available for night vision.

The color of eyeshine varies by species, but alligators’ eyeshine is red. On a dark night, this is an excellent way to find the reptiles.

Alligators can have up to 3,000 teeth in their lifetime. They have between 74 and 80 teeth in their mouth at any given time, which are replaced when they wear out.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, an alligator can go through 3,000 teeth in a lifetime.

One of the Most Potent Snacks

These amazing reptiles have the world’s second most powerful bite behind humans.

They have a biting strength of 2,125 pounds per square inch, which is sufficient to pierce steel. It is just second to crocodiles in terms of popularity.

The World’s Noisiest Reptiles

Alligators are also the loudest reptiles, with a bellow that may reach 90 decibels. Humans, on the other hand, reach a maximum volume of roughly 70 decibels.

They generate loud grunts all year, but they are more noticeable during mating season, which occurs in May and June. Females deposit 32 to 46 eggs on average, which hatch in late summer or early autumn.

Antibiotic and antiviral properties are found in blood.

Alligator blood possesses antibacterial and antiviral capabilities, according to researchers. Scientists in Louisiana discovered that the blood of the American alligator can successfully eradicate 23 bacterium strains, including those that are antibiotic-resistant.

Their blood can also drain and destroy a considerable proportion of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, according to National Geographic.

Temperature Determines Their Sexuality

Alligators’ sex is decided by the temperature of their growing eggs. This is known as temperature-dependent sex determination in science (TSD).

